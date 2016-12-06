Uber and Lyft drivers share the 14 weirdest things they have ever experienced on the job

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Here are some of the weirdest work conditions Uber and Lyft drivers tell Business Insider they have been subjected to.

Uber or Lyft drivers tell Business Insider that perhaps the best parts about their jobs are the flexibility to make their own hours and be their own boss.

Beyond that, some drivers also report that a unique perk is the ability to meet interesting people from all walks of life.

As one Lyft and Uber driver tells Business Insider, “You gain knowledge and give knowledge with every ride. Everyone you encounter in life is a teacher.”

Of course, driving around a wide array of passengers also opens you up to some fairly strange behaviour.

Here are some of the weirdest work conditions Uber and Lyft drivers tell Business Insider they have been subjected to:

Teens Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'Driving minors is against Uber policy, so if someone clearly is not 18 I refuse to drive them. But some high school students are 18 and hail rides. One trip I had an unfiltered teenage girl talking about her 12-year-old friend's sexual exploits on the phone. Needless to say it was uncomfortable.' -- Uber driver The thrill of the hunt Samantha Lee/Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'Women play a scavenger hunt game when they visit Las Vegas and a lot of them have 'kiss an Uber driver' as an item on the list. So I've been kissed by a few random woman -- don't tell my wife.' -- Lyft and Uber driver Very specific music requests Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'People ask me to play very specific music. For instance, one person asked to listen to Creed.' -- Lyft and Uber driver Swamp things Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'I once carried a wet passenger to her car after she fell in a lake.' -- Lyft driver Heisenberg wannabes Samantha Lee/Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'I once drove three guys to two different pharmacies. After the second pharmacy it clicked in my mind that they were buying the ingredients to make meth. I immediately kicked them out of my car and drove off.' -- Lyft and Uber driver Celebrity encounters Samantha Lee/Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'I once picked up a professional football player. He was drunk and dressed in a Hello Kitty onesie.' -- Lyft driver Indecent proposals Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'I once got offered a sexual favour as a tip since the girl had no cash to tip me.' -- Lyft and Uber driver Extreme entitlement Samantha Lee/Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'Some people treat us like their servant. I've been told to stop the car and bring stuff from the shop for them.' -- Anonymous driver Lost and found Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'A drunk passenger got in the rear seat of my car and immediately passed out. I didn't know where to take him. Ultimately I took him to a police station. The police discovered he had $1,400 in his pocket and lived in a wealthy area 15 miles away. He could have been robbed or worse if he hadn't met me.' -- Lyft and Uber driver Missed connections Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'One of the weirdest moments on the job was picking up the wrong passenger. He had the same name as my assigned passenger, and he was looking for a driver with the same name as me in the same car as me. Halfway to the destination the correct passenger called. Uber could see that all our names were the same and no one was charged incorrectly.' -- Lyft and Uber driver Violence Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'A guy grabbed my neck.' -- Lyft driver Risky business Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'Driving creepy men at night is uncomfortable.' -- Lyft and Uber driver Unwelcome touching Samantha Lee/Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'Some men ask for hugs because I'm female.' -- Uber driver Girls just wanna have fun Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'Four married, elderly ladies wanted me to smoke weed with them, drink jager and fireball, and go skinny dipping with them ... in the gulf ... at night ... during a thunderstorm.' -- Lyft and Uber driver

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.