LYFT FIRES BACK AT UBER: One Of Your Drivers Couldn't Pass Our Safety Test

Uber and Lyft are at it again.

Last night, Lyft spotted an Uber ad on Facebook — which has since been taken down — featuring a supposed former Lyft driver.

But Lyft says the guy in the ad never drove for Lyft.

“According to our records, he applied and did not pass our background check process,” a Lyft spokesperson told Business Insider via email. “Contrary to what Uber’s ad is claiming, he has never given a ride on the Lyft platform.”

It turns out that Lyft was right. Shortly after it was brought to our attention, Uber took down the video.

“We removed the video upon learning that the driver hadn’t previously driven for another ridesharing service and apologise for the error,” an Uber spokesperson told Business Insider via email. “It’s unclear why this driver didn’t pass a competitor’s screenings – perhaps his fist bumps were sub-par – but he did pass Uber’s multi-step screening and background checks, and has a perfect 5.0 rating.”

Uber and Lyft are in a deep battle for drivers and passengers. Uber will even give people $US250 in Uber credit if they can convince a Lyft driver to become an Uber driver.

Meanwhile, Uber recently raised $US1.2 billion at an $US18 billion valuation. Part of the reason it raised all that money was to be able to spend it on aggressive marketing campaigns like this that can destroy Lyft, its biggest rival.

Note: We obscured the drivers face in order to protect his identity. We’re also not sure why he didn’t pass Lyft’s background check.

