REPORT: Uber Generates 12X More Revenue Than Lyft, Despite Charging More Per Ride

Reuters/Wikimedia John Zimmer (left), the founder of Lyft, and Travis Kalanick, the founder of Uber.

Uber and Lyft are battling it out across the country to be the app for replacing the taxi industry. Unfortunately for Lyft, it seems like Uber has the upper hand at the moment.

According to a report from FutureAdvisor, Uber is dominating in terms of revenue, riders, revenue per rider, and absolute growth rates.

The report analysed data tracking 3.8 million active credit card users in the U.S., 96,000 of which are using one of the two car services. The data tracks the users from June 2013 to May 2014.

FutureAdvisor found that Uber was seeing revenues 12 times that of Lyft’s, with $US26.4 million going to Uber and $US2.2 million going to Lyft. They also provided more than 7 times the rides that Lyft does, with Uber providing 1.23 million rides, compared to Lyft’s 170,000.

And all of that stands despite the fact that Uber seems to be charging more per ride. According to FutureAdvisor, the average Uber ride costs $US21, while the average Lyft ride costs $US13.

From the growth Uber is making, it doesn’t look like the gap will be narrowing anytime soon.

From June to May, Uber added new customers about 5 times faster, provided rides more than 6 times faster, and grew revenue more than 10 times faster than Lyft. And Uber added between 6,200 and 7,300 new riders per month during 2014, while Lyft added between 1,100 and 1,500.

Another interesting fact from the report says only 2.5% of all riders used both services, showing that there are few who aren’t loyal to one over another. So these guys are going to have to continue fighting it out.

