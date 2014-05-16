Report: Uber Is Gunning For A $US10 Billion Valuation With A Big New Investment Round

Uber is reportedly in talks to raise a round of financing at a valuation that could exceed $US10 billion, Bloomberg’s Serena Saitto reports.

According to Saitto, Uber is seeking less than $US1 billion from new private equity investors. The company also hired Cameron Poetzscher from Goldman Sachs to lead its corporate development. Prior to this reported fundraise, Uber had raised more than $US300 million from investors such as TPG and Google Ventures. Late last year, leaked revenue reports showed the company was generating about $US20 million per week.

Other companies that have recently been given $US10 billion valuations include Airbnb and Dropbox. Here’s why Uber could also deserve a lofty valuation.

An Uber spokesperson declined to comment on the funding rumours.

