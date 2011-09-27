Emirati Winger Who Scored The Coolest Penalty Kick Ever Was Killed In A Car Accident Yesterday

Theyab Awana made a name for himself on the internet when he scored a backheeled penalty kick in July for the UAE’s soccer team.



Awana was tragically killed in a car accident yesterday. The 21-year old soccer star was driving back to Abu Dhabi from a team training session when he hit a truck, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The UAE football president Mohammed Khalfan al-Rumaithi said:

“I feel the loss of one of my family. I felt bitter tragedy. May the almighty bless him and may he rest in eternal peace.”

Here’s another look at the backheeled penalty shot that made him an internet sensation:



