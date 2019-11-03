UAW president takes leave of absence as federal corruption probe intensifies

AP Photo/Paul Sancya United Auto Workers President Gary Jones speaks during the opening of their contract talks with General Motors in Detroit, Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The chief of the United Auto Workers union announced Saturday he would take a paid leave of absence amid an ongoing federal probe into alleged corruption at the top of the organisation.

The union said Rory Gamble, the second-in-command at UAW who led recent efforts to reach a labour deal with Ford Motor Co, would serve as the interim president.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors accused top UAW official Edward Robinson of an embezzlement scheme they said spanned back to 2010. Jones and several officials were involved in the new court filing.

The chief of the United Auto Workers union announced Saturday he would take a paid leave of absence amid an ongoing federal probe into alleged corruption at the top of the organisation.

“The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future,” UAW President Gary Jones said in a statement, which did not specify a reason for the decision. “I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what’s best for the members of this great union.”

The union said Rory Gamble, the second-in-command at UAW who led recent efforts to reach a labour deal with Ford Motor Co, would serve as the interim president effective Sunday. Gamble has been a member of the union since 1974, according to its website.

The announcement came after a vote by the UAW executive board to grant a leave of absence to Jones, whose home was raided by the FBI in August as part of an investigation into fraud and misuse of funds at the union. Jones has not been charged in the four-year probe.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors accused top UAW official Edward Robinson of an embezzlement scheme they said spanned back to 2010. Jones and several officials were involved in the new court filing, which alleged a conspiracy to defraud the US. Robinson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The change was not expected to impact ongoing contract negotiations, Gamble said in a statement.

“Together throughout the last few months, we’ve achieved substantial victories for UAW members and we know that we have more work to do,” he added. “We want better health care coverage, better salaries, and respect for our work. That will not change.”

