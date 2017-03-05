You can program this cheap robotic arm to do anything you want

A company in China is hoping to bring robotic arms to the masses. The uArm Swift is a cheap, personal robotic assistant from uFactory, which can be programmed to perform various tasks like hand you a drink, play a game, or cool you down on a hot day. A pro version can also be used as a 3D-printer or a laser engraver, according to the company that makes it. Here’s a quick look as the device which has raised over $US600,000 on Indiegogo so far.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.