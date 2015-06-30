UAE woman who killed an American teacher sentenced to death

CCTV A CCTV image shows a fully veiled woman walking through a shopping mall in Abu Dhabi, the chief suspect in the murder of a US teacher on December 3, 2014

An Emirati woman who stabbed and killed an American teacher last December was just sentenced to death by a United Arab Emirates court,

Abu Dhabi newspaper The National reports.

The murder of Ibolya Ryan, an American teacher, took place in a shopping mall bathroom last December in Abu Dhabi. The person responsible, Alaa Bader al-Hashemi, was found guilty of stabbing the teacher to death and of “creating a handmade bomb” she placed in front of the home of an Egyptian-American doctor.

The court had ordered Hashemi to undergo psychiatric tests after she had told the court she had “unreal visions” and was suffering from a chronic mental illness. The tests, however, found she was aware of her actions and did not suffer from a mental illness, according to Reuters.

Fully aware the funds would be used in terrorist activities, she was also found guilty of sending money to Al-Qaeda in Yemen, according to The National.

As the sentence was announced, Hashemi showed no emotions, according to AFP. Since the ruling was made by the Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi it cannot be appealed.

International media have not been allowed to report from her trial, which began in March.

