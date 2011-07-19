Emirati Winger May Be Suspended After The Coolest Penalty Kick Ever

Theyab Awana could be fined or suspended for his outrageous back-heel penalty kick, scored during the UAE’s 7-2 victory over Lebanon on Sunday.



“This should not have happened,” team manager Esmaeel Rashed told The National. “I think what happened is disrespectful.

The winger entered the game in the 70th minute and was subbed out two minutes after his kick.

Without further ado, the coolest penalty kick ever:

