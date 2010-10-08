Meanwhile, "Real Unemployment" Surged Massively In September

Photo: Photo: Daniel Morrison (Flickr)

The headline unemployment number held steady at 9.6% in September, according to this morning’s jobs report.But jobs data aficionados are frequently drawn to U-6, so-called “real unemployment” because that shows discouraged or marginally-attached workers.



And that number spiked from 16.7% to 17.1% in September, suggesting big problems underneath the hood.

