U2 Concert Draws 10 Million Live Streams

U2’s concert at the Rose Bowl on Sunday was streamed live by over 10 million viewers, Variety reports.



That makes it the most successful live event in YouTube’s history. The number falls short of the 13.9 streams served up by CNN during President Obama’s innauguration.

But no rock band or president can compete with adorable puppies when it comes to streaming video, however; PuppyCam was already up to 15 million views back in December.

Though Sunday’s U2 stream did feature links to promote sales of the band’s new album at Amazon and the iTunes store, retailers weren’t expecting a huge spike. The album has been a disappointment so far.

