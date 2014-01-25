U2 Will Release A New Song For Charity At This Year's Super Bowl

NowThisNews U2 frontman Bono.

U2 will release a new single in a Super Bowl ad for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria co-sponsored by Bank of America and (Red), the nonprofit founded by U2 lead singer Bono.

The ad will feature the new U2 song “Invisible,” which will be available for free on iTunes for 24 hours immediately following the Feb. 2 game. Bank of America will donate $US1 to The Global Fund for every download, up to a total donation of $US2 million.

The charity works to provide HIV/AIDS treatment, testing, and prevention services to to tens of millions of people in the world’s poorest countries.

Bank of America has pledged to commit an additional $US10 million to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria over the next two years. After hearing of Bank of America’s donation, Bill Gates’ nonprofit, The Gates Foundation, tech giant SAP, and the family of South African mining magnate Patrice Motsepe have collaborated to pledge an additional $US10 million.

“Bank of America coming on as a (RED) partner to help the Global Fund’s efforts to eliminate AIDS is great news,” Bono said in a statement. “It’s the kind of game-changing influence that will not just deliver millions of dollars but raise consciousness and keep public pressure on putting an end to this devastating pandemic which has already taken the lives of 35 million people.”

Here’s more of what Bono had to say about the ad and his partnership with Bank of America:

