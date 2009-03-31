U2 Sells Out Chicago, New York, Boston, Toronto

We were sceptical about how willing people would be to buy U2’s recession-priced tickets: 85% for less than $120 each. (What a bargain!) But apparently the still relatively high prices weren’t a deterrent.



Tickets for the Irish foursome’s concerts in New York, Boston, Chicago and Toronto went on sale this morning—and they all sold out in a matter of hours, according to Live Nation. The band’s already sold out earlier dates overseas.

Fortunately, second shows in New York, Boston and Chicago and additional dates elsewhere in the U.S. have been added, tickets for most of which go on sale next week, when they’ll presumably sell out.

