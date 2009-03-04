U2 On Track For Tenth No. 1 Album In The UK

So much for concerns that that early leak would cost U2 album sales.

The band is on track to post their tenth number one album in the UK, based on strong early sales data, which also show that U2 may have the fastest selling album in England this year.

The UK’s Official Charts Co. reports that on Monday and Tuesday, the band’s No Line on the Horizon sold four times the number of albums of its nearest rival, The Prodigy’s new release. According to Billboard, the album sold 64,698 copies in the U.K. Monday.

Both the Rolling Stones and Madonna have had 10 albums open at No. 1 in the UK. Only Elvis Presley and the Beatles have had more UK chart-topping debuts.

Meanwhile, last night, Bono and the boys kicked off their week-long gig on David Letterman. Here’s a clip of their performance of “Breathe”:



We hope the enthusiasm continues throughout the week and we’re not left with Bono and The Edge crouched on stools meekly performing “With or Without You” by Friday.

