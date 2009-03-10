U2 Hitting The Road For Less Than $120 A Ticket

U2 has announced dates for its upcoming tour, the European leg of which kicks off June 30 in Barcelona. Bono and the boys will head to the states in September.



European stops are planned in London, Milan and Paris, among others. The band’s first North American performance is slated for September 12 in Chicago. Additional U.S. dates are planned for Boston and New York.

Oh, and those recession-priced tickets: U2 says 85 per cent of tickets will cost less than $120, with many priced at half that or less.

We’ll see how many will be priced at $60 or less and where those seats are located. It will also be interesting to see if $120 is a low enough threshhold for recession-minded fans of the band or if ticket sales will still suffer because of the current economic climate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.