U2 Frontman Bono Had A Cycling Accident And His Injuries Were Much More Severe Than His Bandmates Let On

U2 frontman Bono. Photo: Getty Images

U2 frontman and global philanthropist Bono spent five hours in surgery after a “cycling spill” in New York City’s Central Park over the weekend.

The popular singer was rushed to the emergency room after he broke his arm in six places and sustained a broken eye socket in what doctors called a “high-energy bicycle accident”, Rolling Stone reported.

The band released a statement on Sunday, labeling the accident a “cycling spill”, which forced them to cancel a planned week-long residency on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

While the length and depth of his recovery process is unknown, Dr Dean Lorich, an orthopaedic trauma surgeon, said the extent of Bono’s injuries meant the singer would require “intensive and progressive therapy”.

“A full recovery is expected,” Lorich said.

“We’re sure he’ll make a full recovery soon, so we’ll be back!” said his bandmates The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

Bono had just returned to New York after recording Band Aid 30 in London. His injuries throw doubt over the band’s 2015 tour plans.

