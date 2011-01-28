U2 Concert Forces The Florida Marlins To Play 3 "Home" Games In Seattle

MLB announced that the an interleague series between the Marlins and Mariners this summer will be moved from Miami to Seattle, because of a scheduled U2 concert at Sun Life Stadium.



The concert is actually on June 29th and the games are on June 24th-26th, but U2’s ridiculously elaborate stage requires extra time to set up, so the Fish have been told to get lost.

Because it’s the only series scheduled between the two teams, the Marlins will still be the “home” team meaning they will bat last and the game will played under National League rules.

This also wouldn’t be the first time teams have been forced to play home games in another teams’ stadium. In 2004, the Marlins took on Montreal in Chicago, because of Hurricane Ivan.

