U2 Will Perform At Apple's iPhone 6 Event Tuesday

U2 will perform at Apple’s big event Tuesday,Ben Sisario of The New York Times reports.

The band is said to have some sort of role in the new products Apple plans to announce. Rumours of U2’s involvement in the iPhone 6 launch began a little over a week ago on Twitter and some Apple blogs, but this is the most credible report we’ve seen yet.

Some have speculated that U2 will launch a new album Tuesday. Others have said it will come pre-loaded on the iPhone 6. The New York Times report only says U2’s new album is “connected” to the new iPhone.

U2 has a long history with Apple. In 2004, U2 and Apple collaborated on a special edition of the iPod for charity. Here’s a photo of the band with Steve Jobs from that time:

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Steve Jobs (2nd-R) poses with U2 and Jimmy Iovine (L) back in 2004.

