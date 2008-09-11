U.S. Oil Industry Kills 100+ Workers A Year

With the surging demand for oil, oil workers are putting in investment-banker hours, with catastrophic results.



AP: Deaths among those working the nation’s oil and gas fields have risen at an alarming rate, The Associated Press has found.

At least 598 workers died on the job between 2002 and 2007, according to the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics. During that period, the number of deaths per year rose by around 70 per cent, from 72 victims in 2002 to 125 in 2006 and a preliminary count of 120 in 2007.

Experts blame several factors for pushing the toll ever higher in an industry long considered one of the most dangerous in the nation. Among them:

A dramatic increase in drilling, spurred by record-breaking oil and natural gas prices. The number of workers in oil and gas jobs shot up from 290,000 in 2002 to 428,000 in 2007…

An influx of new workers hired to operate all those rigs. Many of the newcomers are young, inexperienced and speak little English.

A high-pressure environment where workplace safety lapses are common….

Rampant drug and alcohol use among workers, some of whom turn to methamphetamine to get through 12-hour shifts and labour up to 14 days in a row.

