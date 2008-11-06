U.S. News Scales Back Publishing Schedule -- Again

Another retreat in the magazine business — U.S. News & World Report, running a distant third to rivals Time and Newsweek, will be cutting back from weekly to monthly publication. That’s the second change at U.S. News in less than six months. Back in June the mag said they planned to shift to an every-other-week format starting in 2009, a plan now abandoned.



So what’s in the future for U.S. News? Less news coverage, and more issues featuring lists like “Best Hospitals” and “Best Colleges.” That’s probably not what publisher Mort Zuckerman had in mind when he bought the magazine in 1984, but with rivals like Time (circulation 3.4 million per issue) bleeding money even as they clobber U.S. News (circulation 1.8 million per issue) there’s few other options.

