U.S. Marshals: Hedge Fund Swindler Sam Israel Hiding in Huge RV

More details on hedge-fund swindler Sam Israel’s new hideout: It’s huge.

Reuters DealZone blog: “Everything about the Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome shouts out ‘big’, more storage, big tanks, large doors, tall ceilings, and big beds,” the company said in a press release.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which tracks fugitives, issued a release (below) describing the nearly 30 ft, white Freelander. It has a blue 2005 Yamaha scooter attached to the back, possible damage to the rear passenger side, a New York licence plate (EEN-5973) and sporty swoosh stripes — the kind that convey family fun.

And where would he go in such a vehicle? Israel may be at RV parks, camp grounds or highway rest stops, the Marshalls said, predictably.

Meanwhile, the girlfriend Israel jilted has been busted for helping him and could go to jail for 10 years.





