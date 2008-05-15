U.S. Government Likely To Approve Delta-Northwest Merger

A proposal by Delta Air Lines to buy Northwest Airlines is likely to be approved by the U.S. government, an influential lawmaker on aviation affairs said on Wednesday.



Rep. John Mica, a Florida Republican and former chairman of the House of Representatives aviation subcommittee, told a hearing on the merger proposal the deal to create the world’s biggest airline did not appear anti-competitive.

Democratic colleagues on the panel predicted the merger would probably lead to service and job cuts and usher in other mergers to further narrow choices for consumers. Read more from Reuters

