U.S. Army To Keep Bored Iraqi Occupation Troops Busy With Video Games

The American military is getting new tools to help train its soldiers in the global fight against Osama Bin Laden: video games.



Stars & Stripes is reporting that the Army is planning on investing $50 million over five years on a new game to help train its soldiers — “Game After Ambush” — with the first-person shooter game letting players do “most anything a soldier does.” Unlike game-slash-PR tool “America’s Army,” a game the Army distributed at recruitment centres to convince teens it was cool to enlist, this one is designed for in-house use.

We’re not experts in military science, but we did a semester or two of ROTC in college before washing out. So we’ll leave it to the colonels to debate how good “Game After Ambush” can be for preparing troops for real combat, but we’re pretty sure using video games for training will be fantastic for retention and morale.

