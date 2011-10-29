VIDEO: This Robotic Sculpture Looks Like A Living, Breathing Creature

We just came across this video of a stunning sculpture on display at the Asia Society Museum in New York.



It appears to be a bizarre living, breathing creature, but it’s actually an animatronic sculpture by South Korean artist U-Ram Choe.

Called Guardian of the Hole, the work was inspired by a 10th century Indian sculpture depicting the Hindi god Shiva.

Check out a video of the intricate work appearing to inhale, exhale, and wave its wings.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

