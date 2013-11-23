HOUSE OF THE DAY: U. Of Phoenix Founder Is Selling His San Francisco Mansion With A Secret Bar For $US27 Million

Megan Willett
John Murphy san francisco mansionColdwell Bankers Preview International

John Murphy, one of the founders of for-profit education company University of Phoenix, is selling his San Francisco mansion for $US27 million.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Murphy and his wife Paula Key bought the Pacific Heights nine-bedroom house in 1997 after discovering it came with a secret hidden Prohibition-era bar.

They closed the deal on the 13,000-square-foot mansion for $US6.3 million, and are now selling it through listing agent Coldwell Banker Previews International.

The home has gorgeous views of San Francisco, as well as five levels that are all easily accessible with an elevator. In addition to the hidden bar that first attracted Murphy and his wife to the property, it also has an Art Deco ballroom, staff quarters, and a library.

Originally built in 1905 by a member of the Spreckels family (of the Spreckels Sugar Company fortune), the home was sold in 1929 to the prominent San Francisco family the Schwabachers, who then added the Prohibition bar and 1,200-square-foot ballroom.

Welcome to John Murphy's Pacific Heights mansion in San Francisco.

The gorgeous home was first built in 1905, and expanded in 1929.

There are five levels in the mansion that are accessible either by elevator or by the grand staircase.

Murphy and his wife have kept much of the home in its original turn-of-the-century style, with gilded accents and hanging chandeliers.

But some rooms, like the upstairs kitchen, have been updated to modern standards.

Almost every area in the house has gorgeous views of San Francisco.

The master suite has two en-suite bathrooms, and access to a solarium with floor-to-ceiling bay views.

Here's a look at the master suite bathroom, complete with a bathtub overlooking the city.

The rest of the home has five guest bedrooms, as well as staff quarters with a separate entrance.

Here's a look at the concealed Prohibition-era bar that's hidden behind a door in the library.

The mansion has two walk-out terraces that overlook the bay area.

And plenty of sitting rooms to unwind in.

Here's a peek at the 1,200-square-foot Art Deco ballroom that was added in 1929.

The mansion even has its own backyard garden with trimmed hedges.

One last look at the incredible view.

