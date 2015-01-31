The American Consumer Is Feeling Very Confident

Consumer confidence in the US continues to be very high.

The University of Michigan’s final index of consumer sentiment in January was 98.1, up from 93.6 in December but down slightly from the 98.2 preliminary estimate earlier this month.

Consumers have been feeling pretty great with unemployment coming down, gas prices plunging, and stock prices surging.

