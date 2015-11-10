Watch as a media professor at the University of Missouri hassles a cameraman for trying to film a protest

Matt Rosoff

The continuing tensions at the University of Missouri sparked a debate about media freedom this afternoon, as a group of students tried to block another student reporter from filming and taking pictures of a tent city that was part of an on-campus protest.

At one point near the end of the video, a woman later identified by the New York Times as Melissa Click, an assistant professor of mass media at the university, tries to grab the video camera from Mark Shierbecker, who was recording the interaction between the students and reporter Tim Tai.

Click then calls for some “muscle” to “get this reporter out of here.”

The protestors in the tent camp were part of a months-long student protest over racism on campus and the university administration’s slow and insufficient response. University President Tim Wolfe resigned today after the protests escalated to include a hunger strike by student Jonathan Butler and a refusal by the school’s football team to play this weekend.

Watch the incident here:

 The video spread virally and attracted a lot of comments on Twitter. Most were sympathetic toward the reporter.

 

One person pointed out that Professor Click had previously asked for help getting national media to cover the protests:

Another cautioned people not to rush to judge the professor:

 While the reporter, Tim Tai, remained humble and called for calm:

 

The cameraman, Shierbecker, made this official statement:

 

