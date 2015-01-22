U. Michigan Frat Accused Of Causing $50,000 In Damage To Hotel 'Embarrassed And Ashamed' Of Behaviour

The University of Michigan chapter of Sigma Alpha Mu released a statement Wednesday taking responsibility for a reported $US50,000 worth of damage to a northern Michigan ski resort.

“We are embarrassed and ashamed of the behaviour of a few of our chapter members at Treetops Resort over the weekend of January 17-18,” the fraternity said. “This behaviour is inconsistent with the values, policies, and practices of this organisation.”

The Sigma Alpha Mu members allegedly caused a reported $US50,000 worth of damage. Two other UMich fraternities also reportedly caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to another nearby ski resort the same weekend.

“We had a group of a fraternity that was visiting and had an excessive party and did damage on the resort. Food, beer, alcohol, the walls, carpet damage, ceiling broken down and furniture damage,” the Treetops Resorts general manager told local 9 & 10 News. He also said that the students had to be led out of the hotel by police.

Here’s what the damage reportedly looked like:

UMich Sigma Alpha Mu president Joshua Kaplan released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

We are embarrassed and ashamed of the behaviour of a few of our chapter members at Treetops Resort over the weekend of January 17-18. This behaviour is inconsistent with the values, policies, and practices of this organisation. Our chapter accepts full responsibility for this incident and we will be working with the management of the resort to pay for all damages and cleaning costs. We will work within our own organisation and with university officials to hold those who are responsible accountable for their actions. There will be no further comment from this chapter or organisation regarding this matter.

The University of Michigan sent the following statement to Business Insider:

We are very disappointed in the behaviour of some of our students during a weekend visit to two northern Michigan ski resorts. I want to assure you that the organisations and the individuals involved will be held accountable for their actions. While we are still gathering information, we understand that the damage at Treetops Resort and Boyne Highlands is expected to total in the thousands of dollars. U-M staff members in the Office of Greek Life have begun meeting with the presidents of the fraternities and sororities involved. We expect full payment for all damages. The local Greek chapters are in the process of notifying their national organisations, which could bring their own sanctions. We are confident the national organisations will take this seriously and will work through this situation in collaboration with the university. Additionally, these incidents will be addressed through the Greek Life student judiciary process on our campus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.