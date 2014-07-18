CONSUMER SENTIMENT UNEXPECTEDLY FALLS

The University of Michigan’s preliminary read on consumer sentiment in July was a bit disappointing.

The headline index slipped to 81.3 from 82.5 in June.

Economists estimated the headline index would climb to 83.0.

The economic conditions sub-index climbed to 97.1 from 96.6.

However, the outlook sub-index fell to 71.1 from 73.5.

This disappointing report comes despite higher stock prices and lower gas prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.