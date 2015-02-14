Here comes consumer sentiment...

REUTERS/Mike Stone Michigan fans cheer before the start of the NCAA football game between the University of Alabama and the University of Michigan at the Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas September 1, 2012.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, we’ll get the University of Michigan’s report on consumer sentiment.

Economists estimate the headline index was unchanged at 98.1 in February from that same level a month.

“Employment gains have slowed a bit, but remain solid; while equities have been relatively flat,” BNP Paribas economists noted. “Declines in pump prices have boosted household income in general, but they flattened out a bit toward the end of January and continued to do so in February.”

