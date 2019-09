The University of Michigan’s consumer confidence index will come out at 9:55 AM ET.



This will be preliminary April reading.

Economist expect the index to be unchanged at 78.6.

Click Here For Updates >

This report will be watched closely this morning, especially in the wake of the disappointing March retail sales report that came out earlier this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.