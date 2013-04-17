U-Haul Ranked The Top 50 Destinations For America's Movers

What was the most moved-to city in America last year?



According to new U-Haul data, it’s Houston, Texas.

The rankings reflect destinations of U-Haul trucks rented for a one-way move.

It’s worth noting that a survey by Penske declared Atlanta the top destination for movers. And by U-Haul’s count, Atlanta is all the way down at 33.

Here’s the full list:

1.

HOUSTON

26.

FORT WORTH, Texas

2.

ORLANDO, Fla.

27.

RALEIGH, N.C.

3.

CHICAGO

28.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

4.

LAS VEGAS

29.

BALTIMORE

5.

SAN ANTONIO

30.

COLUMBIA, S.C.

6.

AUSTIN, Texas

31.

OKLAHOMA CITY

7.

BROOKLYN, N.Y.

32.

TULSA, Okla.

8.

PHILADELPHIA

33.

ATLANTA

9.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

34.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

35.

VICTORVILLE, Calif.

11.

COLUMBUS, Ohio

36.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

12.

SAN DIEGO

37.

PORTLAND, Ore.

13.

NEW YORK CITY

38.

SAN JOSE, Calif.

14.

PHOENIX

39.

TACOMA, Wash.

15.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

40.

MIAMI, Fla.

16.

INDIANAPOLIS

41.

RICHMOND, Va.

17.

DALLAS

42.

SEATTLE

18.

TAMPA, Fla.

43.

CINCINNATI, Ohio

19.

ST. LOUIS

44.

LOUISVILLE, KY

20.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

45.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

21.

LOS ANGELES

46.

RENO, Nev.

22.

TUCSON, Ariz.

47.

OAKLAND, Calif.

23.

SAN FRANCISCO

48.

FRESNO, Calif.

24.

BRONX, N.Y.

49.

DENVER, Colo.

25.

PLANO, Texas

50.

EUGENE, Ore.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.