U-Haul Ranked The Top 50 Destinations For America's Movers

What was the most moved-to city in America last year?
According to new U-Haul data, it’s Houston, Texas.
The rankings reflect destinations of U-Haul trucks rented for a one-way move.
It’s worth noting that a survey by Penske declared Atlanta the top destination for movers. And by U-Haul’s count, Atlanta is all the way down at 33.
1.
HOUSTON
26.
FORT WORTH, Texas
2.
ORLANDO, Fla.
27.
RALEIGH, N.C.
3.
CHICAGO
28.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
4.
LAS VEGAS
29.
BALTIMORE
5.
SAN ANTONIO
30.
COLUMBIA, S.C.
6.
AUSTIN, Texas
31.
OKLAHOMA CITY
7.
BROOKLYN, N.Y.
32.
TULSA, Okla.
8.
PHILADELPHIA
33.
ATLANTA
9.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.
34.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
10.
SACRAMENTO, Calif.
35.
VICTORVILLE, Calif.
11.
COLUMBUS, Ohio
36.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.
12.
SAN DIEGO
37.
PORTLAND, Ore.
13.
NEW YORK CITY
38.
SAN JOSE, Calif.
14.
PHOENIX
39.
TACOMA, Wash.
15.
CHARLOTTE, N.C.
40.
MIAMI, Fla.
16.
INDIANAPOLIS
41.
RICHMOND, Va.
17.
DALLAS
42.
SEATTLE
18.
TAMPA, Fla.
43.
CINCINNATI, Ohio
19.
ST. LOUIS
44.
LOUISVILLE, KY
20.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
45.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif.
21.
LOS ANGELES
46.
RENO, Nev.
22.
TUCSON, Ariz.
47.
OAKLAND, Calif.
23.
SAN FRANCISCO
48.
FRESNO, Calif.
24.
BRONX, N.Y.
49.
DENVER, Colo.
25.
PLANO, Texas
50.
EUGENE, Ore.
