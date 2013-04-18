The 30 Fastest Growing Cities In America

Yesterday, we brought you U-Haul’s list of top U.S. destinations for movers.



Houston won, followed by Orlando and Chicago.

But U-Haul has also put out a list of cities with most in-moves as a percentage of overall moves in 2012.

By this count, Pittsburgh saw the most growth, followed by Vegas suburb Henderson and Austin.

That compares with 2011’s ranking, which saw Santa Monica, Boise and Oakland on top.

Here’s the full 2012 list:

RANK CITY %GROWTH 1. PITTSBURGH 9.04% 2. HENDERSON, Nev. 7.54% 3. AUSTIN, Texas 7.30% 4. RENO, Nev. 7.15% 5. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. 6.82% 6. JERSEY CITY, N.J. 5.16% 7. RALEIGH, N.C. 5.06% 8. NASHVILLE, Tenn. 4.28% 9. COLUMBUS, Ohio 4.15% 10. TACOMA, Wash. 4.09% 11. VANCOUVER, Wash. 3.73% 12. LOUISVILLE, KY 3.62% 13. INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. 3.43% 14. DALLAS 3.16% 15. LOS ANGELES 2.83% 16. EUGENE, Ore. 2.11% 17. CHICAGO 1.87% 18. CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas 1.79% 19. DENVER 1.51% 20. HOUSTON 1.43% 21. RIVERSIDE, Calif. 1.41% 22. SPOKANE, Wash. 1.37% 23. SEATTLE 1.34% 24. WASHINGTON, D.C. 1.23% 25. PLANO, Texas 1.03% 26. ATLANTA 0.98% 27. OKLAHOMA CITY 0.59% 28. FRESNO, Calif. 0.53% 29. BROOKLYN, N.Y. 0.47% 30. TULSA, OK 0.45%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.