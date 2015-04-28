'U FAILED US!' -- For-profit college students plaster campus with angry posters after abrupt closure

For-profit college chain Corinthian announced its immediate closure over the weekend, and former students are angry.

While Corinthian — which ran Everest College, Heald College, and WyoTech — has been in trouble for some time, the announcement still came as a shock to many. Some students seem to have found about the school’s closing when they showed up for class on Monday:

Students at Heald College in SF baffled after their school announces it is closed. Doors locked here pic.twitter.com/EcIWG3p1kv

— Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) April 27, 2015

The college also appears to have asked security guards to keep students away from the shuttered campus:

Security at Heald College on Howard st. In SF say they have been ordered to stay out front. Expecting state officials pic.twitter.com/bp4BGo4Z67

— Janet O (@JanetONews) April 27, 2015

At another campus, former Heald College students struck back against the school they believe betrayed them, plastering the outside with angry posters, with messages such as “U Failed Us!”

“Our money was more important than our education,” reads another sign, according to CBS San Francisco.

Check out some more of the former students’ messages for Corinthian College below:

Students of Corinthian Colleges upset over sudden closure. Signs posted in front of #Heald College in #Concord pic.twitter.com/gcdD4G7WyO

— Brian Flores (@BrianFloresKTVU) April 27, 2015

Security guards at heald college in concord taking down signs left by students. 16k students kicked out @kron4news pic.twitter.com/rApuQz2Wks

— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) April 27, 2015

NOW WATCH: 9 animated maps that will change the way you see the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.