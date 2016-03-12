U-Conn player hits unreal shot from three-quarters court to send game into fourth overtime

A University of Connecticut player hit the shot of his life on Friday to send the American Championship quarterfinal vs. Cincinnati into a fourth overtime.

The heroic shot came after Cincinnati hit a three-pointer to go up three points with just .8 seconds.

Cincinnati understandably dropped back, trying to prevent a long pass to the basket for a quick shot. That’s when Jalen Adams of UConn took the inbounds from the back-court and chucked up a shot from three-quarters court to tie the game at the buzzer.

Here’s the shot:





This is the type of stuff that makes March Madness, even before the big tournament, must-watch TV.

