Here's The Most Bizarre Number From Today's Dismal Jobs Report

Photo: Photo: procsilas (Flickr)

So despite the weak headline jobs-created number, the unemployment rate fell pretty markedly to 9.4%.The easy answer there is that, well, unemployment is a function, also, of the size of the labour force, and it could reflect people dropping out of the work force.



And yet, that’s not obviously what’s going on.

The weirdest thing is that U-6 — so-called “real” unemployment — fell pretty sharply to 16.7% from 17.0%. So that’s not the issues.

Anyway, stocks are down, but really not by that much. Perhaps the market smells a rat.

Click here for more December jobs report details >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.