Soccer Players At The U-17 World Cup Were Fed Steroid-Laced Meat

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

More than half of the players tested at this summer’s U-17 FIFA World Cup in Mexico tested positive for steroids. But FIFA and the World Doping Agency insist there was not a doping problem.In all, 109 of the 208 urine samples taken from the 24 teams showed traces of clenbuterol. But apparently there isn’t a widespread doping problem among 16-year old soccer players. It turns out, the players were just fed steroid-enhanced cows during the competition.



According to the report, this is a well-known issue among farmers in Mexico.

The host country, Mexico, won the tournament and were also one of only five teams without a positive test. In a curious case of fantastic timing, the Mexican team switched to a fish and vegetables diet just before the tournament started.

Well played Mexico, well played.

