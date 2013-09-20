Mike Tyson Hits Two Bullseyes While Throwing Darts Blindfolded

Mike Tyson has some skills outside the boxing ring. The former boxer showed everybody at Fox Sports that he’s not only got power but impressive precision.

After putting on a blindfold, Tyson misses the center of the dartboard on his first try but then shocks everybody in the studio on his next two attempts (Video via Fox Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

