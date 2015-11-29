Tyson Fury celebrated winning the heavyweight championship in boxing by singing Aerosmith in the ring

Tyson Fury won the heavyweight boxing championship, ending Wladimir Klitschko’s 9-year reign at the top of the sport, but it was what the British boxer did after the match that has the boxing world buzzing.

Fury promised to sing a song if he beat Klitschko, and that is exactly what he did, grabbing the microphone and then dedicating Aerosmith’s “I don’t wanna miss a thing” to his wife.

The fun starts at the 1:48 mark of this video (via HBO). Fury asks for the microphone from one commentator while the other one immediately senses trouble and asks for it back. Fury does not oblige.

