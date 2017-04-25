Tyson Foods is buying packaged-food maker AdvancePierre for $3.2 billion

Tyson Foods is expanding its dominant position in the US meat market.

Already the largest US meat company, Tyson agreed to buy packaged-food maker AdvancePierre Food Holdings for $US3.2 billion.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based producer of chicken, beef and pork will pay $US40.25 per share in cash for AdvancePierre. That’s almost double the initial public offering price for AdvancePierre, which was taken public by Oaktree Capital at $US21 per share in September 2016. The firm still owns 42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

AdvancePierre’s shares surged 9.1% in pre-market trading on the news.

“This combination will allows AdvancePierre to accelerate its growth and broaden its distribution network by leveraging Tyson’s existing distribution infrastructure and go-to-market capabilities,” AdvancePierre president and CEO Christopher D. Sliva said in a statement.

This story is developing.

