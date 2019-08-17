Nearly 40,000 pounds of chicken are being recalled after food inspectors warn that the meat may be contaminated with 'extraneous materials'

Instacart The USDA is advising customers to throw out Weaver frozen chicken patties.

Nearly 40,000 pounds’ worth of chicken has been recalled by US food inspectors.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall on Thursday advising customers to throw out Weaver frozen chicken breast patties after finding that they may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”

The US has been hit by a wave of food recalls in recent years. According to a recent report fromPublic Interest Research Group (PIRG), the total number of food recalls in the US increased by 10% between 2013 and 2018, hitting a peak of 905 in 2016.

Nearly 40,000 pounds’ worth of chicken have been recalled by US food inspectors.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is advising customers to throw out Weaver frozen chicken breast patties after finding that they may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.” The affected food was produced by Tyson Foods and has a best-if-used-by date of January 31, 2020, it said.

The FSIS was alerted to this after customers made complaints to a recalling firm. It is advising anyone who is concerned about an illness to contact their healthcare provider.

The US has been impacted by a string of food recalls in recent years. According to a recent report fromPublic Interest Research Group (PIRG), the total number of food recalls in the US increased by 10% between 2013 and 2018, hitting a peak of 905 in 2016.



But this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Jaydee Hanson, policy director at the Center for Food Safety, told Time it could mean that more companies are voluntarily recalling products as soon as a potential public health threat surfaces.

“You want things recalled before anybody dies. You want things recalled, ideally, before anybody’s sick,” she said. “If companies think that the FDA and the USDA are looking over their shoulder, they’re going to do a better job.”

