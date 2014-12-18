Former Knick Tyson Chandler Says He Feels Sorry For Carmelo Anthony

The New York Knicks fell to 5-22 after a 20-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night.

It continues a disastrous season for the Knicks in which there’s already been reports of fights and players wanting to ditch the triangle offence.

After the game, Tyson Chandler, who was traded to the Mavs in the offseason after three years with the Knicks, said he feels sorry for Carmelo Anthony.

“I do because he’s a competitor. I laced them up and went to battle with him for the last three years and know what kind of competitor he is. “I know he wants to win, and I know he’s going to take a lot of this heat. And it’s unfortunate because he’s a hell of a player in our league. It’s just unfortunate.”

Anthony was a free agent this past summer, but chose to re-sign with the Knicks for a five-year, $US124-million contract. Anthony also looked at teams like the Bulls, Rockets, Lakers, and Mavericks as possible destinations, but said he wouldn’t have felt right leaving New York without winning a championship first.

The Knicks appear to be a long way off from championship contention, though Chandler says he can see it happening:

“He signed a contract to come back here with expectations of doing everything in his power to take this team to the next level. I ultimately feel like it will with the right pieces. They have to get luck with some things in free agency or get a high draft pick or whatever the case may be, but it takes a while to change the culture.”

The Knicks haven’t won a championship since 1973.

