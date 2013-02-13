Tyson Chandler Does Not Remember If The 2002-03 Bulls Used Drugs Before Games

In a column for the New York Times, Greg Bishop profiles the career of ESPN analyst Jay Williams, who claims some teammates on the 2002-03 Chicago Bulls were “smoking weed before games.”Tyson Chandler of the New York Knicks, who was Williams’ teammate on the Bulls, addressed those claims, but did not deny that it happened (via Ian Begley of ESPNNewYork.com). In fact, Chandler’s strongest denial is just to say that he doesn’t remember…



“I don’t know why he would say something like that. I think that’s ridiculous that he would come out and say something. I don’t remember that to be honest with you. And it’s unfortunate that he would make that kind of statement about our game.”

Interestingly, the year before Williams’ rookie season, Chandler was a rookie on the Bulls and teammates with Ron Artest (now Metta World Peace). Artest would later admit that he drank alcohol at halftimes of games while he played for the Bulls.

If Williams’ claims are true, there was a troubling atmosphere in the Bulls’ clubhouse in the first few years after Michael Jordan left the club. An atmosphere that Tyson Chandler wishes others wouldn’t talk about.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.