Former LSU Football Star Arrested For Marijuana Possession Two Months After Rehab

2011 Heisman Trophy finalist Tyrann Mathieu was arrested along with three other former LSU players for simple possession of marijuana yesterday.Mathieu was kicked off the team this summer for failing multiple drug tests. He attended rehab in August, and has been going to school at LSU this fall, possibly with hopes that he’ll be allowed to play football again next year.



The arrest yesterday sounds innocent enough. According to police, the authorities were called to Mathieu’s apartment after one of the former LSU players was seen forcing his way through a security gate at the apartment complex.

When the police arrived, they smelled pot, searched the apartment, and subsequently charged three of the players (including Mathieu) with possession, and one with possession with intent to sell.

It’s unclear what this might mean for Mathieu’s attempted comeback. LSU has never said that they would reinstate Mathieu, but him staying in school instead of transferring and playing immediately suggests that he thinks he has a football future there.

