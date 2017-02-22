Tyro now lets customers make payments with voice commands via Apple Siri

Photo: Oli Scarff/ Getty Images.

Tyro has claimed an Australian-first in fintech with the launch of functionality that allows customers to make payments with voice commands through Apple Siri.

The company, which last year became the first Australian startup to attain a banking licence, has put the Siri payment functionality into its Tyro Smart Accounts. No other transaction account in Australia has this capability, according to Tyro.

Tyro chief executive Gerd Schenkel said that the feature is ideal for “time-starved merchants”.

“Small and medium sized business owners are always on the go. Using Siri gives them the freedom to pay bills and other overheads wherever they are, in only a few seconds and with minimal key strokes,” he said.

Tyro used the example of saying “Hey Siri, pay $250 to water bill using Tyro” as a way of making payments without even logging into internet banking.

According to its own research, 880,000 small to medium businesses in Australia spend more than three hours each week doing their books and making payments to make the point that voice payments could save up to $7,800 of labour per year.

Tyro was in the headlines earlier this month for a new bricks-and-mortar partnership with online lay-by provider Afterpay. The company has also been on an recruitment spree since becoming the first fintech startup to acquire a APRA banking licence in August, with former UBank executive Schenkel joining in October, ex-PayPal figure Kareem Al-Bassam hopping on board as head of product in January, and another ex-UBank staffer Natalie Dinsdale appointed this month.

In October, Tyro founder and major shareholder Jost Stollmann was named number 21 in the Business Insider Tech 100.

