Tyro co-founder is joining Data Republic as its new chief operating officer

Data Republic’s Andrew Rothwell and Paul McCarney. (Source: supplied)

Tyro Payments co-founder Andrew Rothwell will join Data Republic this month as chief operating officer.

Rothwell will start in the new role on May 23, according to Data Republic’s announcement this morning. He established fintech Tyro in 2003 – a company which last year became the first startup to attain a banking licence in Australia.

Data Republic co-founder and chief executive Paul McCarney said that the data exchange platform provider had been seeking “someone like Andrew for a while” to fill the newly created COO chair.

“The Data Republic ecosystem is growing fast and as we prepare to scale, Andrew’s proven experience navigating tech innovation and growth in highly regulated environments will be invaluable,” he said.

At Tyro, Rothwell switched from software development to sales in 2007, and from 2013 led the sales arm during a period when the company’s transaction volume went from $4 billion to $8.6 billion by last year.

Data Republic, founded in 2014 by McCarney and Danny Gilligan, is a startup that facilitates data exchange between companies through a “central governance platform” and its Open Data Marketplace. A $10.5 million series A funding round last year saw Qantas, NAB and Westpac back the Sydney venture.

In October, the firm was recognised in the annual Fintech 100 in the emerging stars category, while Tyro was ranked #43 as one of just four Australian firms on the main honour roll.

“What Paul, Danny and the team at Data Republic are doing is truly game-changing,” said Rothwell. “Data is the currency of the 21st century and the technology and opportunities they’re creating are truly industry warping, I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Data Republic stated that Rothwell would lead its ecosystem promotion, consolidate operations for scale and “integrate customer facing and engineering teams”.

A Data Republic spokesperson told Business Insider that the consolidation would not involve job cuts but would actually involve “team growth”.

