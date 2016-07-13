A joke that Tyrion Lannister never finishes remains one of the biggest mysteries on 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Tyrion Lannister is the constant source of comedy on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Season six of “Game of Thrones” did a good job solving some of the show’s long-standing mysteries, including the question of Jon Snow’s true parents.

However, one small mystery remains.

Tyrion Lannister has always served as the show’s comic relief, amongst other things. As first spotted by BuzzFeed, Redditor ThreeOfTwelve noticed something interesting: Tyrion has started telling the same joke on multiple occasions but never gotten to the punchline.

Here’s how the joke starts: “I once brought a honeycomb and a jackass into a brothel — “

Tyrion first started attempting to tell the joke to Lysa Arryn in the season one episode “A Golden Crown.” He then tried to tell it again to Greyworm and Missandei in the season six episode “No One.” In both instances, he was interrupted.

There is still so much story to get through before the show concludes. We’d like to know who will take the Iron Throne. We’d even like to see all the remaining Stark siblings reunite.

However, any bit of humour on this very dark show is crucial, and we just want to what happens when you bring a honeycomb and a jackass into a brothel.

