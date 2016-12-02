A hedge fund seeded by investing legend Julian Robertson is shutting down

A New York hedge fund seeded by investing legend Julian Robertson is shutting down.

Orlando Muyshondt’s Tyrian Investments is shutting down, according to people familiar with the matter.

The firm launched in 2010 with a long/short equity strategy, and with seed money from Julian Robertson, chairman of Tiger Management.

Tiger is a “significant partner” in Tyrian, according to its website.

As of 2014, Tyrian had raised $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg article from the time.

Muyshondt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Julian Robertson declined to comment.

