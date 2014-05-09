A Video Posted To Facebook Late Last Night May Have Confirmed Apple's Huge Acquisition

Yesterday it was reported that Apple was in talks to pay $US3.2 billion for Beats Electronics, which makes audio gear (mostly headphones) and offers a streaming music service that competes with Spotify.

One of the founders of Beats is the rapper Dr. Dre, who stands to make a fortune if the deal happens.

Nick Summers at The Next Web spotted that a video posted to Facebook last night may have confirmed the deal.

It was posted by the actor Tyrese Gibson, who happened to be with Dre last night after the deal was reported.

In it, Gibson tells the camera that they’re going to have to change the Forbes list now (because of Dre’s windfall).

So it seems like this is happening. Now the best question is: why?

