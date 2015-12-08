Tyrese Gibson just bought his 8-year-old daughter the most lavish gift imaginable

Tyrese Gibson is a man you want to get presents from.

During GQ’s recent Men of the Year party, Entertainment Tonight asked the actor and musician what is the most lavish gift he’s ever given or received. Gibson then revealed that he had just bought his eight-year-old daughter, Shayla, an island.

It’s called Love Island and his daughter knows that it’s hers, but Gibson couldn’t say where it was located. He said he would be announcing it on his Facebook account.

Companies such as Private Islands Inc. can help you find a private island to buy or rent with prices ranging from less than $100,000 to more than $16 million dollars.

Johnny Depp, Celine Dion, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison all have their own private islands.

